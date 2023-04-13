Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas has made a commitment to exploring multiple avenues for student-athletes of St. Kitts and Nevis to maximize their full athletic potential.

Senior Minister Dr. Douglas was at the time delivering brief remarks at the April 12th Welcome Home Ceremony for the athletes, following their successful participation in the 50th Edition of the CARIFTA Games held in The Bahamas from April 7-10, 2023.

Team Skn With Cabinet Ministers and Sports Officials at a Welcome Reception at the Kayan Jet Terminal Lounge

“As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I will use my ministry to open doors for you. I will go around the world seeking investment from investors to ensure that our conditions here are better, that our stadium will continue to improve and that the conditions under which you are training will improve,” said Senior Minister Dr. Douglas. “We will invest in our coaches because we believe in you. You are our ambassadors; you speak for us… and so we are very proud of you. You are simply the best, better than all the rest.”

Dr. Douglas encouraged the student-athletes to strive for excellence.

“The point I want to make is that we can say you may be just beginning; some of you are very young; your careers still have time to bloom… even though you are challenged in different ways, it is not to keep you down,” said the Senior Minister. “Even though you are very good in your athletics today, there are going to be distractions. We want to make sure that these distractions do not in any way interrupt what appears to be a very promising career.”

Senior Minister Dr. Douglas said that the government will continue to play its part to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis’ athletes receive the assistance needed to excel.

“I believe that we could only get better if we really invest in our young people. And you can be assured that this government, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, will invest in you and you will get better,” said Dr. Douglas. “Your parents, guardians, teachers, principals, we are all behind you and we want you to know that we are proud of you.”

The welcome reception with press conference was held at the KayanJet Lounge for the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation. It was attended by Government Ministers including Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Konris Maynard; the Honourable Marsha Henderson; the Honourable. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, and the Honourable Isalean Phillip; as well as Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta. Ambassador of Sports His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, other senior government officials, executives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics and the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee and proud family members of the athletes were also in attendance.