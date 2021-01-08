BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 8th January 2021) – Autopsy reports for two men in their 60s found dead in different outdoorsy locations have revealed issues surrounding natural causes of non-communicable diseases concerning that of high blood pressure in one instance and diabetes-linked heart attack for the other.

61-year-old Myron Jeffers of Brick Kiln in Nevis was found lying on the ground close to his vehicle on Herbert’s Beach on Sunday 3rd January 2021 while 60-year-old Charles Lowry, formerly of Phillips Village in St.Kitts was discovered dead in Phillips Mountain hours after leaving his home on the morning of Tuesday 29th December 2020.

Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department relating to Jeffers indicates that at about 10 AM, police responded to a report that a body was found on the beach and met

Jeffers’ motionless body upon arrival.



The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead.



An autopsy was performed two days later on Tuesday 5th January by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez concluded that death was as a result of “right intracerebral hemorrhage due to Hypertension.”



Meanwhile, as it relates to Lowry, police received a report sometime after midday that the body of a man was found in that mountainous area of Phillips Village, and upon arrival he was met laying on his back.



The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead.



Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Lowry left home at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and went to the mountain as he normally would to set his trap.



An autopsy was performed on Thursday 31st December 2020 by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez concluded that Lowry’s death was as a result of “Acute Pulmonary Edema and Congestion, severe Atherosclerosis of Coronary Arteries, Diabetes Mellitus (condition contributing to the death) (Heart Attack).”