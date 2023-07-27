By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 27th July 2023)-Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew, a trained medical doctor, has disclosed that St.Kitts-Nevis has the possibility of becoming the safest place to become pregnant and have a child.

He made the disclosure while speaking live on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ programme on Wednesday 26th July 2023 with host Maurice ‘EK’ Flanders having highlighted partnership with the pediatric world programme.

“That programme is to cut the number of children who die after they are born. As a matter of fact St.Kitts has the real possibility of becoming the safest place on earth to become pregnant and have a child…We are pushing this year for no maternal deaths.”

He went on to say: “We have four well-experienced gynaecologists who are the JNF hospital. As a result of those four experienced gynaecologists we have been able to seriously cut the number of deaths here in St.Kitts and Nevis to the point where we have not recorded any maternal deaths this year in St.Kitts and Nevis. Therefore, I want to say to our people of St.Kitts and Nevis will become one of the safest places on earth to become pregnant and have a child.”

PM Drew expressed thanks to the gynaecologists.

As understood, infant mortality generally relates to children who die right after they are born within the first 30 days or first year.

According to Dr. Drew: “This programme is going to save the lives of the mothers who are most at risk and to save their children who are most at risk. That is why we continue saying a sustainable island state is better living. These are excellent programmes that would put St.Kitts and Nevis on the map because we are determined to do it.”