The National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed Mauriel Knight as the new Deputy Clerk on Wednesday, February 08, 2023.

Mr. Knight is 19 years old and gained a greater appreciation for parliament and parliamentary procedure when he joined the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) in 2019. He held several posts in the youth organization, including Vice President in 2019 and Chair of several committees, before being elected President in 2021.

Mr. Knight said it was a proud moment to be selected to fill this post in the National Assembly.

“It is definitely an honour and a privilege to serve my country in this capacity,” Mr. Knight said, noting that it aligns with his strong sense of civic responsibility. “I’m happy to be given the opportunity to serve in this way, fulfilling a passion and serving my country.”

The experience in SKNYPA, which organizes mock parliament sessions for members, helped Mr. Knight to transition easily into this new role in the Federal Parliament.

“The various leadership roles that I was thrusted into definitely allowed me to gain an appreciation for prioritizing tasks and for organizing different events. Working alongside the Clerk and the Speaker for today’s sitting as well as seeing how parliamentary procedure is done from SKNYPA’s end, definitely gave me the skills and the mindset necessary to enter the halls today,” he stated.

In introducing Mr. Knight during the first parliament sitting for 2023, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Lanien Blanchette, said that the young man is prepared for the role as deputy clerk.

“He comes with a wealth of knowledge and is uniquely poised to be an asset to the National Assembly. He has been an incredible help to the Clerk and to the office as a whole,” Speaker Blanchette said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, congratulated the new deputy clerk, noting that he is extremely proud of the integral role he has had in moulding Mr. Knight’s development, just as he did others who served and currently serves in the parliament.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew also commended Mr. Knight, whom he described as “very astute and dedicated.” He added that Knight’s appointment to the role is a testament to his passion and love for country and expressed confidence in his future prospects.