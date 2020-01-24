Police on St. Kitts are currently investigating a home armed robbery incident which resulted in a man being shot over the past weekend.

Wounded is Shakim Joseph of Ponds Extension.

According to a police report, close to 4 a.m. on Friday 17th January 2020, an armed masked assailant entered Joseph’s home, demanded items be handed over and injured him at some point during the incident.

Reportedly, the victim was taken to the JNF Hospital and warded in a stable condition.

Responding to that crime scene were police and members of the Forensic Unit. Items of evidential value were taken into Police custody and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 467-1888, or 662-3468. Persons can also contact their nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.