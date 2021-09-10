BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 10th September 2021)- Police on Nevis are reporting that an individual is assisting with investigations relating to a man who was recently found dead while another person of interest is being sought in the matter.



Dead is 44-year-old Wilson Dore of Bath Village.



Police say his body was found partially clothed in Bath Village at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday 29th August 2021.



The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.



An autopsy performed on Dore’s body on Thursday 2nd September by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that death was due to left hemopnuemothorax as a result of blunt trauma to the left hemithorax (rib fracture).



An appeal is being made to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.