BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 13th July 2021)-The DNA samples from the remains of a man found dead in April 2021 coupled with that of a living close relative have led police to officially identify Jabal Henry of Upper Cayon whose decomposed body was recently found in the Needmust area.

Police say Henry was 39 years old at the time of the report. Based on police files, this media house gathered that he was reported missing in 2020 and was last seen within the general area also.

A police statement issued on 2nd July 2021 reported: “The identity of the human remains found in the Needsmust area on April 23, 2021, has been determined by the Police. Based on evidence taken from the scene, the Police narrowed their investigations to focus on a person of interest.”

“DNA samples from the remains and a close relative were sent abroad for testing. The results were recently received and proved to be a match,” the statement read also.

Meanwhile a police missing poster issued on 4th February 2020 reported that Henry was “last seen on the night of January 31 2020 walking along the Kim Collins Highway wearing a black shirt and a long black pant.”

His age given then was 36.

Persons with information regarding the deceased’s matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.