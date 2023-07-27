By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 27th July 2023)-A man has been charged in the deadly hit and run traffic accident which claimed the life of an 80-year old woman named Florence Ella Merchant of Hickmans, Nevis.

Police have disclosed that Brent Edwards has two charges laid against him for the offenses of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving following the first one for Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident.

An updated police statement issued on Wednesday 26th July 2023 Relations, read in part: “On July 24th, 2023, the Police laid an additional charge against Brent Edwards for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. He was charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station on Nevis. This charge follows the previous one for the offence of Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident that was laid on July 17th, 2023.”

Reportedly, Edwards was granted bail by District C Magistrate Her Honour Ms. Yasmine Clarke on July 25th, 2023, with two (2) sureties in the sum of EC $50,000 for each.

Additionally, he has been ordered to surrender all travel documents to the Court, and is also required to report to the Charlestown Police Station daily between the hours of 6AM and 6PM.

Police on Nevis received reports of a hit-and-run traffic incident in the New River area on the morning of July 15th.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Merchant had been seriously injured in the incident.

She was subsequently transported to the Alexandra Hospital for further examination and treatment.

On July 17th, Merchant succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy report revealed “decompensated cardiomyopathy from a road accident” was the cause of death.