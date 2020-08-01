BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 31st July 2020)- A 25-year-old Kittitian man accused of house breaking and other crimes, is back in police custody hours after escaping the same day having fled to a mountain area on the western side of the island.

Captured is Jamal ‘Venom’ Slack who has two addresses namely McKnight and Newton Ground.

Police issued a wanted poster on Wednesday 29th July 2020 whereby the young man’s photo and other details were published seeking public cooperation in tracking his whereabouts.

As reported, Slack escaped that day and was wanted in relation to several offences including robbery, house breaking, larceny and escaping lawful custody.

On the morning of Thursday 30th July- police officially gave a follow-up on the matter informing that he “was taken into police custody on Wednesday (July 29) afternoon. He was found by the Police in the West Farm Mountain area following an intensive search.”

Media partners and members of the public have been thanked by police for their assistance in this matter.