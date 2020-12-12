

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 11th December 2020)- Police on Nevis are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident involving a man who was attacked and left wounded near his home.



Injured is Denrick Pemberton of Hanley’s Road.



Police on Thursday 10th December 2020, visited the Alexandra Hospital following a report that there was a male individual with a gunshot wound present.



Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that at about 6:30 p.m.,Pemberton was walking towards his home when an unknown individual fired several shots at him.



He was struck in the leg. He managed to make it home and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital in a private vehicle where he is warded in a stable condition.



Personnel from the Forensic Service Unit processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station.