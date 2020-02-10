BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th February 2020)-Detectives investigating the shooting death of national footballer 28-year-old Kennedy ‘K’ Isles- the first recorded homicide victim for 2020-have made an arrest in the case which reportedly saw several persons assisting police.

Charged with murder is 28-year-old K’Shando Saunders of Dorset Village.

Police informed Monday this week (3rd February) that he was charged the day before 2nd February) and is currently in custody.

Initial investigations revealed that Isles of Taylor’s Village, who resided at Sandown Road in Newtown, was outside his home when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire at him sometime after 9 p.m. on Friday 24th January.

Reportedly, Isles was wounded several times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov who performed an autopsy two days later on Sunday 26th January 26, concluded that the cause of death was as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A police statement dated 30th January, disclosed that several persons had been assisting the police with the investigation into Isle’s death.

It was reported that two persons were taken into custody on Wednesday 29th January to assist with investigations while another two were recently released from custody after being held on the same grounds.

Additionally, police disclosed then that the investigative arm of the force was following every lead in the case.