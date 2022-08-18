Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Social Security



Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Housing



The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce



Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication and Technology, Posts



Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Urban Development



Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy, Culture, Sports, Cooperatives



Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, Constituency Empowerment



Senator the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs