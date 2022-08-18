Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Social Security
Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Housing
The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce
Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3
Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication and Technology, Posts
Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2
Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Urban Development
Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy, Culture, Sports, Cooperatives
Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke
Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, Constituency Empowerment
Senator the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin
Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs
