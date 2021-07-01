BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 1st July 2021)– Officials have confirmed that social media reports about a lightning strike damaging a wooden utility pole in St.Kitts on Wednesday 29th June 2021 is true.

Such confirmation has been provided by the St.Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC).At the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 30th June, National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) Abdias Samuel shared SKELEC’s statement details from Corporate Communications Manager Patrice Harris on behalf of General Manager Clement J.Williams.

It was said that there were several outrages caused by the lightning strike that morning as reported in Buckley’s, Buckley’s Park, Lim Kiln, Pine Gardens, Shadwell, West Farm, Frigate Bay, Bird Rock, Calypso Bay , Boyds following which the team were able to successfully restore all outrages by midday.

“We wish to confirm that videos circulating on social media are true. The strike did cause a pole to split in two in the Lime Kiln area. Our teams were able to respond quickly and power was restored. There was no damage to life or property,” Samuel read.

This media house notes that in a cellphone recording in the aftermath of the lightning incident, an eyewitness gives a description of the damage to the pole which included splinters scattered on the street.

Further SKELEC update said that there were also reports of low voltage in the Boyds and West Farm area and that the team responded and the issues were resolved.

Customers are advised that whenever there are instances of low voltages, in order to avoid damage to appliances, their main switch must be turned off. Customers who do not know where the main switch is located are advised to call a certified electrician.In related details, Samuel informed that telecommunications company FLOW has reported modem damage for some customers which will be replaced in a timely manner once a fault report is received.

All customers who were impacted are encouraged by FLOW to report service issues by dialing 611 or sending a WhatsApp message to its virtual store via 669-3569. Additionally, limited opening store access was scheduled for Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd July from 9AM to 1PM for customer support and critical customer care only.

Furthermore, it is said that customers should unplug electrical and telephone lines from their modem and to set top boxes to protect them from lightning damage.

Meanwhile, the Water Department has reported that a source at Wingfield area (in Old Road) had to be disconnected for approximately two hours with further assessment being done in the area due to the heavy muddy waters which flowed from the mountain side that day.

“You see what the impact that tropical systems can have on the Federation whether directly or indirectly, and in this regard, I want to ask you to continue to prepare, be resilient [and] use the opportunity on Thursday and Friday to go to the hardware stores to get supplies and materials to either restock or to make home repairs…” Samuel encouraged.