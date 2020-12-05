ST. JOHN’S ANTIGUA, December 5, 2020 – LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, has been forced to suspend services to two (2) of its previously announced destinations while it awaits the approval from the relevant authorities in Barbados and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The airline had previously announced services to Barbados and St. Vincent & the Grenadines and was scheduled to begin flights as of November 30th. Prior to its suspension of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline had been operating to these destinations on valid flight approvals which have not expired. LIAT operated a scheduled flight to Barbados on Monday 30th November. However, the airline has been informed by these territories that new arrangements must be made for the airline to operate into Barbados and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The airline has therefore made the decision to temporarily suspend services to these destinations while these new arrangements are being finalized.

Passengers whose flights have been affected are asked to contact the LIAT Reservations Call Centre for assistance. LIAT will waive all change fees for these passengers due to the inconvenience these cancellations may have caused.

The airline will continue to work with the relevant authorities to finalize all new required arrangements so that connectivity between the destinations of the Caribbean can be maintained.

LIAT expects to continue the addition of other destinations to which it will operate a limited schedule of flights. It has completed the training requirements and made all necessary arrangements to receive the approval for flights to these destinations.

As part of the restructuring exercise, LIAT remains committed to the resumption of its limited flight schedule with the ongoing support of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.