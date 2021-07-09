BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 9th July 2021)-Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force Abdias Samuel has highlighted that there are recommendations for reducing quarantine in hopes of increasing stay-over tourists to St.Kitts-Nevis.

In giving a recap of a recent stakeholder’s meeting while speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 7th July 2021, he stated that the Tourism sector was discussed regarding the opening of beach bars and restaurants, the opening of restaurants and bars in general and also the return of the cruise industry.

“That is priority for us. We would love to see the tourism sector become alive and highly competitive, and one of the best in the region, and we are looking at these sectors. We are hoping that the stay-over tourists or guests would increase as well, and that is why some recommendations are on the table for the reduction of the quarantine period,” Samuel said.

In related tourism news, according to an assessment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as posted on its website on Tuesday 6th July 2021 titled ‘St. Kitts and Nevis: Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission’ “An expected rebound in tourism sets the stage for a strong recovery from 2022 onward, but risks to the outlook remain significant.”

It was further expressed that: “We project a small further decline in GDP of 1 percent in 2021, followed by 10 percent growth in 2022. The pre-pandemic GDP level is expected to be reached in 2024. However, the recovery path could be derailed should the pandemic impose sustained disruptions on the anticipated pace of tourism inflows and domestic activity. Other risks include financial sector uncertainties, natural disasters, and lower-than-expected CBI receipts.”