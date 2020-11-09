Deceased: Leanne Napoleon

Travien Liddie

Brandon Lee Wells

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 9th November 2020)- 22-year-old Brandon Lee Wells of Buckley’s Estate has received a life imprisonment sentence for the 2017 murder of his 17-year-old sister high school student Leanna Napoleon while his 21-year-old friend Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village gets a 30 year sentence.



Details from the Police Public Relations Office informed on Monday 9th November about the court judgment of Friday 6th November 2020.



Both young men, however, have also been sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.



Both were convicted on 11th October 2019.



On Wednesday 14th June 2017, the missing school girl was found dead and buried in a shallow grave overnight in a far out mountainous region of the Olivee’s area located beyond the Buckley’s community.

Napoleon, who had been missing for over a month, was last seen on Monday 8th May in the vicinity of Buckley’s Site and Fort Street.

She was a fifth form student of the Basseterre High School (BHS).

Police say the incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017.