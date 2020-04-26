BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Sunday 26th April 2020)– A 22-yearold man who was recently shot at his home during a day of total lockdown due to COVID-19 died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

Four (4) days after that shooting incident which claimed the life of 22-year-old Clement ‘Papa’ Mills of Parson Ground was shot dead, a suspect has been charged with his murder.

Accused is 33-year-old Dania Phipps of Saddlers, charged on Sunday 26th April 2020.

Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez performed an autopsy on Mills’ body on Saturday 25th April and concluded that death was as a result of severe brain injury due to a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a police report, on the day in question- Wednesday 22nd April 2020 sometime after 9:00PM- Mills was at home when the assailant went to the house, started firing gunshots and fled the scene.

The wounded young man was transported via ambulance to the Joseph N France General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Deceased: Clement ‘Papa’ Mills