BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th August 2020) – Well-known calypso giant and former three-times crowned Calypso Monarch Dion ‘King Ayatollah’ Stevens passed away on Wednesday 26th August 2020 from natural causes due to an illness.

The National Carnival Committee issued a statement praising his involvement in the art form saying: “Over the course of his life, the thrice crowned “Bad Boy” King made an enormous contribution to the development of Calypso and to National Carnival in the Federation.”

Further details shared that King Ayatollah’s numerous accolades include winning the National Carnival Junior Calypso Monarch title on several occasions, capturing the top spot at the senior level in 1996, 1999 and 2003 and also winning the Leeward Island Calypso Competition in 2004.

“There are not many calypsonians who could capture an audience’s attention like Ayatollah did, with his distinct voice and his powerful lyrics,” the statement read whilst adding “

The committee also highlighted that as a very talented calypsonian with an ear for what the people wanted to hear, King Ayatollah has left his mark with powerful hits such as “Three long years”, “Writing on the Wall”, “Bruise Our Knees”, “Bad Boy King” and “Kaiso Terrorist”.

“He was a semi-finalist in last year’s National Carnival Senior Calypso Competition. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and many fans. His legacy as a champion of the Calypso art-form will not be forgotten. Rest In Eternal Peace Ayatollah,” the statement concluded.