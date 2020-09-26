BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 25th September 2020)- Through images captured by JayBlack Productions, oozing with ‘O Land Of Beauty!’ mood, well-known public figure beauty model Kersha Martin gives a patriotic salute to her homeland- on location in the historically rich Old Road community- for the occasion of the 37th Independence Anniversary of St.Kitts-Nevis.

Notably, her achievements over the years include 2018-2019 St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Swimsuit Queen, first runner-up 2019 Miss Venus Model Caribbean Pageant held in Anguilla and also a well-known model of Movado Modeling Agency.

This media house recently had a chit-chat with Martin whose five-photo collage social media post on the commemorative date –Saturday 19th September 2020- wowed friends, fans and others alike.

When asked what inspired her to do the photo shoot, she highlighted a recent sighting while scrolling through the pages of social media, saying: “I was on Instagram and saw a photoshoot done in a river; I instantly fell in love with it.”

In touching on the photoshoot idea details, Martin went on to say: “I loved the shot so much that I decided to put my own twist to it and I came up with an Independence themed shoot whereby integral pieces of the national wear was used to create the outfit shown. I also wanted to display one of our country’s untouched treasures which I think is our country’s nature. I then came into contact with photographer Jonathan Browne [of JayBlack Productions] and we collaborated. I told him what I wanted and he brought the idea to life by selecting Wingfield in Old Road as the place for the shoot. He has a brilliant mind and I want to publicly thank him for his efforts.”

Martin is photographed wearing a two-piece outfit featuring the madras fabric about her top body and crocus for the bottom piece. She also carries a basket of clothes with a St.Kitts-Nevis rag flag flowing over its side; striking a variety of riverbed poses at the outdoorsy setting.

“As any other proud Kittitian, I try to find ways to display my country’s riches! As well as highlight and support our local small businesses. It’s always a great feeling when you celebrate the achievements of your country. As well as I try to be guided by these great words…”Ask not what your country can do for you but rather what you can do for your country!,” she said about her patriotic pride.

As it relates to the world of pageantry spotlight, the young model shared the joy she experiences.

“I have a genuine love and appreciation for pageantry as I see it as an art form. It’s one of the greatest feelings one can feel when you’ve gone through the transition of personal growth and development! And on stage, I’m filled with happiness and excitement while I model.”

Wrapping up with a patriotic message to her fellow Kittitians and Nevisians, Martin told: “Let us be each other’s keepers, support one another and protect each other. Two little islands-ONE FEDERATION!”