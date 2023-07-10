The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Project Coordinator to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Project Coordinator will be responsible for the management and implementation of the ELEVATE project and will report directly to the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Plan and manage ELEVATE operations and develop strategic plans for project implementation.

Organize and manage ELEVATE office operations, staff efforts and workload allocation.

Advise and regularly report to the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office on ELEVATE project implementation activities, programme plans and recommend project implementation strategies.

Supervise and manage activities with the ELEVATE project team in coordination with implementing agencies and ensure timely reporting and preparation of project documentation as needed.

Lead and where they exist direct ELEVATE project team efforts with respect to procurement, execution, and supervision of all project activities.

Engage and coordinate appropriate line ministry and stakeholder support as needed to advance project objectives.

Lead in identification of internship opportunities for trainees.

Submit monthly reports on all elements of ELEVATE indicating project risks and steps to mitigate risk.

Attend and submit a dashboard report on project indicators which would include tracking participants in all areas of ELEVATE. This would include training activities and business formation.

Conduct semi-annual tracer studies to be in a position to indicate the impact of ELEVATE on participants.

Prepare monitoring reports including quarterly monitoring reports for submission to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prepare semi-annual implementation plans.

Perform other related duties as assigned by the Director of Economic Planning.

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

A master’s degree in economics, Development Studies, Project Management, Social Policy, or a related discipline.

At least eight (8) years of relevant professional experience, of which at least three (3) years must be working closely at the national level overseeing or managing projects.

Demonstrated cross-sectoral capabilities and in particular sound knowledge of the social protection and education sectors.

Strong leadership and convening powers, with excellent planning, communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.

Ability to establish and maintain strong, collaborative working relationships with multiple agencies.

Demonstrated working experience with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis especially good knowledge of the country’s public sector.

Relevant working experience with the OECS

A good understanding of socio-economic data processes and analysis would be an asset.

Contract Duration:



This contract will be for two (2) years in the first instance, renewable annually, subject to satisfactory performance.



Remuneration:



Remuneration will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.



Applications must be accompanied by:

· Letter of Application

· Curriculum Vitae

· Police Record

· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses

· Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023

and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE

E-mail: elevate@gov.kn