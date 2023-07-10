The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Life Skills Career Coach to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Life Skills Career Coach will be assigned to work at one or more training sites and will report directly to the ELEVATE Coordinator.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Implement sixteen (15) hrs. of life skills training per group/over the training cycle.

Execute additional training sessions to assigned participants as required.

Assist in the preparation of resource materials to deliver the modules.

Administer pre and post-test instruments to determine the effectiveness of content and method of delivery.

Deliver training to participants in acquiring life skills using the provided curriculum.

Prepare a summary report for each group of participants which would indicate any observations which would impact the coping capacity of participants.

Work closely with the institutions and organizations involved in the implementation of the project or with the potential to add value to the learning experience of the participants.

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

A minimum of an undergraduate degree teaching certification in Education, Social Work, Counsellor, or a related field.

At least five years of demonstrated experience in delivering life skills training and proven experience with conceptual frameworks.

At least three years experience working with vulnerable groups including youths and unemployed/underemployed adults in St. Kitts and Nevis.

A proven track record of implementing experiential training, with demonstrated results in increasing employability skills for youth and vulnerable groups, including women and persons with disabilities.

Applications must be accompanied by:

· Letter of Application

· Curriculum Vitae

· Police Record

· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses

· Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023

and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE

E-mail: elevate@gov.kn