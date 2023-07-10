The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Financial Literacy Coach to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Financial Literacy Coach will be assigned to work at one or more training sites and will report directly to the ELEVATE Coordinator.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Implement eight (10) hrs. of financial literacy training per group during/over the training cycle.

Execute additional training sessions to assigned participants as required.

Develop a detailed delivery and execution plan for the financial literacy training.

Deliver quality training to participants to support their decision to explore entrepreneurship as a viable option for economic empowerment.

Administer pre and post-test instruments to determine the effectiveness of content and method delivery.

Ensure that all participants who complete the programme and desire to establish an enterprise can present a road map to starting an enterprise.

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

A minimum of an undergraduate/associate degree in teaching certification in business or related field/extensive experience delivering business development workshops for clients through existing institutions.

At least five years of demonstrated experience in delivering financial literacy and or entrepreneurship training, business development courses and workshops.

Demonstrable experience with conceptual frameworks and basic academic theory for financial literacy.

A proven track record of designing and implementing experiential training, on financial literacy skills for youth and vulnerable groups, including women and persons with disabilities.

Ability to deliver training at the approved training centers at different locations.

Familiarity with the financial and entrepreneurial landscape, the ability to draw on existing relations and networks to enrich the delivery of modules.

Applications must be accompanied by:

· Letter of Application

· Curriculum Vitae

· Police Record

· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses

· Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023

and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE

E-mail: elevate@gov.kn