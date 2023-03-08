A delegation from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officially handed over a pair of PCR machines to the technicians at the lab of the Joseph N. France General Hospital on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The handing over of the machines was overseen by Dr. Sharon Archibald, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions and visiting PAHO representative Dr. Amilia Del Riego and her team.

“These PCR machines are a valuable addition to the hospital’s laboratory, as they will significantly improve the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities for various infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” said Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions.

The visiting PAHO delegation also toured the JNF General Hospital and visited the Dr. Arthur Lake Mental Health Day Treatment Centre, where they expressed their approval of the quality of care provided to patients, and further commented that the facility should serve as a model for the region.

The staff was commended by Dr. Amilia Del Riego for their dedication to improving mental health outcomes in St. Kitts and Nevis and pledged continued support for the country’s mental health initiatives.