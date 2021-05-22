Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2021 (RSCNPF): A man is in Police custody assisting with investigations into an armed robbery that occurred in Charlestown on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The Police received a report at about 9 p.m. that a gas station in Charlestown was robbed. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that a masked assailant, armed with what appeared to be a gun, made his way into the gas station and robbed the establishment of a sum of money before making his escape.

Later that night, a man was taken into custody in relation to the incident. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391 or their nearest Police Station.