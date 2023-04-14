An invitation is going out for submissions for the official theme for the 40th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis. Against this backdrop, citizens and residents alike are encouraged to tap into their creative minds.

The theme competition was officially launched by the Organizing Committee for the 40th Anniversary of Independence, which noted that the deadline for submission of entries is by MIDNIGHT Sunday, April 30, 2023. Late entries would not be acknowledged or considered.

The theme must be concise and memorable. It must be a phrase, a clause, or a short sentence of no more than six to eight words. The theme should accurately reflect the country’s 40-year history of Independence, as well as its current realities, and the standard or shared future that all citizens can reasonably strive towards.

Participants must submit their names, addresses, and contact numbers with each entry to the email: independenceskn@gmail.com. The winner will be awarded a Cash Prize of EC$1,500.00.

Entries for the theme competition are accepted from citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Co-Chairs, Dr. Marcus L. Natta and Viera Galloway said that the Committee looks forward to receiving an abundance of submissions, especially from young people, as it is important for young people to play a vital role in the country’s future development.