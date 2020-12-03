As we usher in this Advent Season, that special time of year when we celebrate the birth of Christ; the Department of Culture extends an invitation to all to join us for “In the Spirit of Christmas 2020” under the theme: “ Our Hope Is In You”.

Come to Antioch Baptist Church, and enjoy THREE nights of inspiration in music, song and dance from Monday7th – Wednesday 9th December, at 7 p. m nightly.

The general public can also view this live stream via Zizonline.com Facebook and YouTube channels and Dept. of Culture social media platforms.

Persons attending physically MUST wear masks as the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed.

This promises to be a spectacular event. Don’t Miss It!

Kindly contact the Department of Culture at 467-1539 for further information.