BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202)- A household being COVID-19 tested after a man along with his children visited a female at a quarantine site on St.Kitts has led Superintendent Cromwell Henry to yet again call upon members of the public to always follow the lawmaking guidelines put in place for protection against the virus.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 20th 2021, he explained the situation.



“A gentleman visited a quarantine site with his two young children to take supplies to his friend who was in quarantine. The young lady came outside and upon seeing her, the children ran to her and hugged her. The children were taken home to their mom who lives separately to him.”



Superintendent Henry continued: “Thankfully this was brought to the attention of the CMO and the COVID-19 Task Force before the children went to school the following day. Immediate steps were taken to prevent the children from going to school the next and a necessary investigation was done. The children and persons of the household where they reside as well as their father who took them to the quarantine site were all placed in quarantine and subsequently tested.”



He shared details about the test results and plans for enhanced security measures and also indicated that the man involved was criticised for his action, saying: “Thankfully, the test results were negative for COVID-19. The young man involved was reprimanded for his action. A meeting was held with management of the property to review and improve the security protocols to prevent a recurrence of this.”



“I highlighted this as another reason why we should not become complacent and disregard the preventative measures that have been legislated for our protection,” he added.



Superintendent Henry reminded individuals about maintaining physical distance of 3 to 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds and crowded places, wearing face masks in public and practicing good hand sanitization habits.



Additionally, he pointed out that section 16 of the COVID-19 Act restricts visits to places of quarantine or isolation.



“Persons who wish to take supplies to anyone in quarantine are required to leave the properly labelled package with the security officer on duty who will have the package delivered appropriately to the person.”



In related news, in November 2020, a female resident who failed to follow restrictions having visited a high risk traveller in quarantine found herself in quarantine too.

In this matter, despite being warned by the security personnel on duty, the young lady came in close contact with a high risk traveler who was in quarantine.



Superintendent Henry had disclosed that Regulation 14 of the Emergency Powers Regulation provides: “No person shall visit or be permitted to visit any place of quarantine or isolation station, properties where persons are in quarantine or vacationing in place have separate areas demarcated for such persons. All other unauthorized persons are prohibited from accessing these areas.”



Also, he stated that hotel security and compliance and quarantine officers are on duty at those locations to enforce the restrictions.



“We ask for the full cooperation of the public when using these facilities. Remember, the restrictions are in place to protect you and so we ask that you protect yourself by not violating the restrictions and comply with whatever directions the quarantine officers or compliance officers may give you,” Superintendent Henry urged.