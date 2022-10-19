Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Senator the Hon Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will be travelling to the Bahamas on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, on an invitation to address young professionals from across the region on the complexities of the water, wastewater, and the solid waste sectors.

Poster of the conference



Wastewater is classified as water already used in the home, business, or industrial places. The Young Professionals Network, a subsidiary of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), is convening its 31st annual conference and exhibition.



Its objective is to be the common ground where young professionals can have their voices heard on matters of water, wastewater, and solid waste.



The Young Professionals Network seeks to, among other things, promote context-specific water and waste resources management awareness and behaviour-change communication campaigns; influence water and sold waste-related policies, plans, and laws at the local and regional levels. It also intends to table the advancing and promoting research that leads to efficient and advanced technology use within the water and wastewater sectors.



In response, Hon. Dr Joyelle Clarke is profoundly humble at the invitation and welcomes Youth and climate activism in climate justice as significant actions for climate resilience.



She said, “Presently, with all, that’s happening globally: climate change, COVID, and conflicts, we must think towards long-term strategies that will bring an environmental agenda to the fore. It is no secret that I am passionate about the environment. I intend to use this passion and training to remain true to my calling to effect positive and sustainable change.”



Executive Director of the CWWA, Wayne Williams, said his organization believes that Dr. Clarke is the perfect fit to address the Youth at this year’s Conference and Exhibition as he believes she will ignite enthusiasm within the future generation.



Williams said, “CWWA considers your diverse background as a young female in academia, politics, and leadership an invaluable asset, which will allow you to address a diverse cohort of youth.”



The theme for this year’s conference is “Recovery and Evolution.” It will take place on Thursday, October 20 in Nassau, Bahamas.