BASSETERRE, ST.KITTS (Friday 13th August 2021)-Children ages 12 to 17 years old are eligible to take the Pfizer Biotech vaccine, and Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett is encouraging parents/guardians and members of the public to get information about this “safe and effective” vaccine that is now in St.Kitts-Nevis.

She made the appeal while speaking at a ceremony held on Thursday 12th August 2021 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport for the arrival of the first set of that brand of vaccine donated by the United States government under the Joe Biden administration.The Health Minister said 11,700 doses of the Pfizer Biotech Vaccine have arrived which is the first of three tranches of a total of 35, 100 doses to be received.

“This a critical juncture when there’s substantial focus on COVID-19 vaccines to combat the dreaded coronavirus to protect our citizens and residents from this disease. I am therefore extremely pleased that we are here today to receive these vaccines after a request by CARICOM to President Joseph Biden of the United States for the sharing of vaccines. I am inspired to offer these remarks having noted that at this moment within the Federation, a total of 44,067 persons have been inoculated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine with 73% or 24, 008 persons of the target adult population being vaccinated with the first dose and 61 % or 20,059 persons having had both first and second doses of the vaccine,” she commented.

“I am even more inspired that children over the age of 12 years old who could not be administered the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will now be able to receive safe vaccines to counteract against the dangerous COVID-19 virus,” she also pointed out.

Byron-Nisbett continued: “We are aware that generally, given a healthy start in life free from the fear of contracting a vaccine preventable disease, children are expected to move across the life continuum through adulthood and beyond. The receipt of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine and the subsequent roll out can adequately close the gap that previously hindered the equitable delivery and access to children and other persons when at this juncture .globally the world is confronted with the coronavirus pandemic that is reaping devastating havoc on lives and livelihoods.”

In talking about more public education to be made available about Pfizer Biotech and calling on individuals to speak with health care workers about that vaccine, she urged members of the public to get information so that they “can be rest assured that the vaccine you are receiving, and the vaccine that will be received by your children ages 12 to 17 is safe and effective. We will not provide you with a vaccine that is not safe and effective. We’re all working towards one goal and that is to get us back to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible, and we’re encouraging persons to take this time to consider the Pfizer vaccine as we roll out this new vaccine in St.Kitts and Nevis.”

The Health Minister remarked: “As we receive more and different types of vaccines, more people would be protected from COVID-19. Through vaccination and our goal of achieving maximum closeness again, relaxing travel restrictions, masking and distancing requirements are undoubtedly getting closer to attainment. Clearly, not only have vaccines protected us for decades but bit has been proven that vaccines will continue to help us with our usual traditional way of life. Surely it has become an imperative to depend on efficient vaccines to help us turn the tide of this pandemic.”

Byron-Nisbett described the US government’s donation as having “exhibited humane generosity in sharing their vaccines” which “underscores the close multilateral cooperation towards managing the coronavirus pandemic which is exerting devastating tolls on communities globally.

The Health Minister also thanked CARICOM and CARPHA Dr. Joy St.John who led the process until vaccines arrived.

Gratitude was also extended to the St. Kitts Biomedical Foundation for donating a minus 80 [Celsius] freezer to the Joseph N. France [General Hospital] central medical stores. The staff at the stores facility was also thanked for ensuring that the vaccines could be received and put in a safe place until administration time.

According to the Health Minister, all the preparations has been concluded including our receipt of the auxiliary kits containing syringes, needles, diluents etc. to enable countries to properly administer the Pfizer vaccine. We’ve also had many training sessions to ensure that we’re able to administer these vaccines safely.