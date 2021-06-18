BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 18th June 2021)-Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett hopes that St.Kitts-Nevis’ first recorded COVID-19 related death will be a “wake-up call”.

She made the disclosure while speaking at joint press conference between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security held on Thursday 17th June 2021 having informed that “at about 12:14 PM, we received word that the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.”

The Health Minister extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“While we mourn the loss of our first citizen, my trust is that this will serve as a wakeup call for all,” she stated.

According to her: “We have repeatedly said that we are not immune to the ravages of COVID-19 including severe disease and death.”

Byron-Nisbett also informed about results of 28 positive tests with 26 in the prison and two in the general population, whilst noting “COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to every sector of society and all of its institutions.”

In pushing for the vaccination rollout, she commented, in part, that “The vaccine prevents us from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.”

Credible information reaching this media house indicates that the deceased COVID-19 patient is a male.

The Health Minister urged individuals to do their part during the period of restrictions.

“Over the next two weeks, we’re hoping that persons would take the time to understand the severity if what we’re dealing with as it relates to COVID-19, and so we’re asking for changed behaviour coming out of these two-week lockdown. What that means we’re asking you to please follow the protocols-wear your face mask once you’re leaving home, practice good hand hygiene.”

She continued: “I walk with a small bottle of hand sanitizer in my bag, I have a bottle of hand sanitizer in my car, I have Lysol wipes incase I need them, and so this is the way we have to start thinking because COVID-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon, and we will have to learn to live with it, and so we’re asking you over this next two weeks to help us to help you and to keep you safe. Vaccinated or unvaccinated, we need everyone to do their part in order for us to get out of this current situation that we are currently in, and to ensure that we can continue to live with COVID-19 and should another …we would be in a much better position together to be able to overcome …”

The health situation of 208 active COVID-19 cases to date was announced that day.