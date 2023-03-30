The deaf community in St. Kitts and Nevis was able to keenly follow the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, as it featured for the first time a hand signing professional during the live broadcast.

The decision to introduce this disability-friendly feature is in keeping with the government’s commitment to enhance services for the differently-abled so that they can be kept abreast of what is happening in the country with respect to government and current affairs.

At Thursday’s press conference, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew noted the new feature was in keeping with a promise he made on March 16, 2023, following a meeting with several members of the differently-abled community.

“In my recent meeting with them, they indicated that they feel left out, and rightfully so, that the government is informing the people and they are not given the opportunity to be duly informed,” said Dr. Drew. “And so, I want to say that this is, of course, a pleasant and progressive step in making sure that all of our citizens, irrespective of their varying abilities, that they too can share with us, their government, in the advancement of our nation.”

Mrs. Michelle Jacobs hand signed during the press conference. Many persons became familiar with Mrs. Jacobs as she performed a similar service during the national COVID-19 briefings throughout the pandemic for two years (2020-2021)

It is expected that next week’s Sitting of the Federal Parliament will also be hand-signed.