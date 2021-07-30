BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 30th July 2021)–Akeem ‘Chalawa’ Parris, 29, one of the two young men who recently lost their lives through gun violence, had dreams of building a resource centre to help at-risk youths.



So says a credible source who recalls the passionate tone of voice he had when conversing about such a future goal project.



“He was hoping to get a piece of land to build that type of resource centre,” it was expressed.



Police are investigating a double fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Newtown area on Tuesday 27th July 2021 sometime after 8:00 PM which they responded to.



According to a press release from the Police Public Relations Department, upon arrival, the motionless body of 36-year old Kyle Cleveland Williams was found lying on George Street in the vicinity of Carty Alley.

Cleveland Williams



Police say preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Williams and Parris, both residents of Carty Alley, were sitting at the junction of George Street and Carty Alley when armed masked assailants approached and fired several gunshots in their direction.

Both men were struck several times about the body.



Williams died at the scene and Parris was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.



Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.