BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 18th June 2021)-With an outbreak of increasing COVID-19 cases in St.Kitts-Nevis, a State of Emergency (SOE) has been put in place to restrict the movement of citizens and residents in asking them stay at home unless for essential work, accessing businesses authorized to operate or for essential travel, particularly between the hours of 5:00AM to 6:00PM for a 14-day nightly curfew as part of the period June 15th to July 6th 2021.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the National COVID-19 Task Force has informed that the Emergency Powers COVID-19 regulations #24 of 2021 replaces the previous public health restriction of movements regulations #17 of 2021 and runs from June 15th to June 26th 2021.

He said many of the new provisions in this new regulation are similar to the provisions of the previous regulation, however, there are some new provisions.

On Tuesday 15th June, Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton made a proclamation regarding the SOE which runs for 21 days from 6:00PM Tuesday 15th June until 11:59 PM Tuesday 6th July.

While speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 16th June 2021, Superintendent highlighted some of the similarities of the previous regulation saying: “A period of night curfew is imposed every day from 6:00 PM on one day until 5AM the following day, commencing on June 15th 2021 and ending 11:59PM on Saturday 26th June 2021.”

He said during the period of night curfew, every person shall remain confined to his or her place of residence inclusive of yard space to avoid contact outside of your family except essential workers who are required to report to work or for essential travel for medical emergencies.

All essential workers shall at all times carry personal identification or official work identification where possible.

According to Superintendent Henry it is “very important” that between the hours of 5:00AM and 6:00PM, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence inclusive of their yard space to avoid contact outside of their family except essential workers who are required to report for work, workers required to work in any of the businesses that are authorized to operate, for essential travel for medical emergencies or to access the businesses authorised to operate.

Businesses allowed to operate on a limited basis between 5:00AM and 6:00 PM, as listed by him, are: bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, private medical facilities, banks and credit unions, approved hotels or approved quarantine facilities, approved COVID-19 taxi operators, approved COVID-19 ferry operators, motor omnibuses or motor vehicle for hire or reward in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Act, gas stations, courier services and such other businesses and undertakings that may be expressly approved by the Commissioner of Police in writing.

A business referred to shall only be approved to operate where the employees can practice physical distancing and hygiene protocols in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Act.

Superintendent Henry said there shall be no in dining at restaurants, bars or food trucks.

As outlined, restaurants, bars and food trucks may operate only for the purpose of food delivery or food takeaway services where the employees of that business can practice physical distancing and hygiene protocols in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Act.

Talking about new provisions, he pointed out that “Notwithstanding the provision of Liquor Licence Act, all retail liquor licences are suspended.”

Furthermore, as it relates to public beaches, no person shall visit a public beach on the island of St. Christopher except with the written permission of the Commissioner of Police.

Superintendent Henry said all businesses and offices shall continue their business operations by allowing employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means unless those employees are permitted to work and are designated as an essential businesses.

“All these measures are public health measures intended to control and prevent the spread of the virus, and we therefore ask that you see them in that light and give us your full cooperation as we fight this disease,” he encouraged.

In relation to the previous restrictions, in a national address by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris on Friday 11th June, he had announced details of a 14-day nightly curfew 6:00PM to 5:00 AM for Saturday 12th June to Saturday 26th June.