BASSETERRE, St.Kitts-Nevis (Friday 10th July 2020)- With a section of the St.Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay transformed into a National Assembly setting, the opening of Parliament in St.Kitts-Nevis was held on Wednesday 8th July 2020 for the second term of the Team Unity Government, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

In delivering the Throne Speech Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton explained that the venue came amidst health measures concerning COVID-19.

“Our very own election campaigning, the conduct of our General Election on June 5, 2020, and the inauguration of the new Government were done under rather unusual conditions in compliance of COVID-19 rules and protocols. Today’s opening of the new Parliamentary Session demonstrates adherence to our ongoing COVID-19 protocols, given the need to observe proper social distancing – which the confines of our Parliamentary Chambers cannot accommodate. Hence, the reason we are meeting here at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort,” he said.

According to him, the approach over the next five years will not be halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, my Government is even more committed than we were in 2015 in terms of delivering on the joint vision of “Prosperity for All”, where the impact of our growth and development is positively felt by even the most vulnerable among us. Our approach over the next five years, in constructing a stronger and safer future, is therefore intended to build on the prosperity foundation that my Government would have already started to put in place. The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the train of development, given our commitment to resilience and adaptability in weathering and adjusting to whatever the new normal state of being calls for. We recognise it would not be “business as usual”. We also recognise that this moment in time – more than ever before – is a period that calls for innovation, creativity and resilience as we set about the task of re-opening our economy and our borders in a careful and measured manner. To do otherwise would be a foolish undertaking that threatens the achievements we would have already made in the socioeconomic, cultural and political transformation of our Country.”

He added: “My Government views our people’s needs, our health and our wellness as Priority #1, and we will not compromise public health on the altar of economic expedience. Mr. Speaker: My Government intends to maintain a people-centred approach to governance. Our citizens deserve to take up space in every area of human endeavour, whether it be through education, skills development, good jobs, public service, entrepreneurship and attraction of investments to our Federation be they of local, foreign or joint venture origin.”

Sir Tapley addressed the significance of the Team Unity structure saying: “As we stand at the start of the 2nd term of the Team Unity Government, it is necessary to remind our citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis of the vision, ethos and overarching aim of the Team Unity movement which was launched on September 26, 2013, following the agreement of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) to set aside party politics and form a coalition.

He continued: “I would have undertaken a similar exercise in the Throne Speech I would have delivered as then Governor General’s Deputy on Thursday, May 14, 2015. Now that Team Unity has retained control of the Government following the resounding victory at the polls – with an even stronger mandate by winning nine of the 11 seats – it is imperative for all to know and to understand that the Government had not, and will not, deviate from its intended plan for national development where the gains are shared by all regardless of colour, creed, gender, ethnicity, race, political opinion or socio-economic status. By holding fast to our united mission we will truly ensure that our Federation remains a preferred jurisdiction in which to live, work, do business and engage in leisure activities. Adherence to this core mandate will also guarantee that the principles and practices of democracy and good governance remain intact and respected.”