The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues its drive to regularize lands so that “Kittitians could enjoy their right to land and empowerment to such.”

This was according to the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on May 18.

“We are continuing our land stock assessments, and this also speaks to commercial and residential lands. We acknowledge the cries of the general public that they are really anxious to access or purchase land and we recognize that the issues that needed to be solved, needed time,” said Dr. Clarke. “Very shortly, we would be announcing when our distribution programme will resume and when we would have completely addressed all the triple and double allocations, as well as any other outstanding matters.

Additionally, Dr. Clarke noted that the government recognizes the importance of professionalizing and regularizing various sectors which fall under the Development and Control and Planning Board and Physical Planning.

“We have been in extensive and ongoing conversation and bilateral meetings with architects, draftsmen, surveyors, to ensure that when we move to the next step of registration that architects have provided the general public with all the information that would be needed to ensure that we professionalize this additional part of sustainable development which speaks to sustainable construction and development,” said Dr. Clarke.