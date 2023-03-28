The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has procured a much-needed microscope for the Ophthalmic Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital that will soon lead to the resumption of certain critical eye procedures at the institution.



Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew stated on previous occasions that the unit needed a new scanner and a microscope to carry out certain surgical procedures. The Government has since taken the necessary steps to address the concern.



Earlier today (March 27), Prime Minister Dr. Drew visited the Ophthalmic Unit where the new microscope is now outfitted. He was accompanied by the Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, and the Director of Operations in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Lindsey Maynard.



The Honourable Prime Minister described the microscope as “a significant part of the equipment that is needed for eye surgeries.”



He added, “We know that there are people out there who are partially blind and those who might be completely blind who would benefit from a machine like this as they are now able to have their surgical procedures.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew said this is another step taken by his administration to improve the overall delivery of healthcare services, adding, “This is all part of our efforts to improve our outreach to our people and to satisfy the medical needs of the people here of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”



The Prime Minister ended by thanking the staff of the Ophthalmic Unit “for their hard work and dedication to ensure that in short order we can start these types of surgical procedures once again to serve our people here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”