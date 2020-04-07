Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 06, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has thrown its support behind St. Kitts and Nevis in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic by donating several medical supplies and offering technical assistance.



“I am very pleased to take this opportunity to announce that based on the… relations with St. Kitts and Nevis our government will donate 40, 000 masks, six (6) thermal detectors and a batch of thermometer guns. The shipment will leave Taiwan shortly and will arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis sometime next week,” said His Excellency Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday’s (April 06) edition of The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “In addition, our embassy will also provide an additional 6000 masks and other medical supplies to show our support.”



Ambassador Lee used the occasion to reassure the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis of his country’s continued commitment “to help and work closely with St. Kitts and Nevis in this fight against COVID-19.” He added that Taiwan “is always a good friend St. Kitts and Nevis can rely on, especially in this difficult time,” noting that “together we will succeed in the fight against this virus.”



His Excellency Tom Lee gave an update on the state of Taiwan to date, as well as the well-being of the Federation’s students who are there.



“I also want to inform our friends in St. Kitts-Nevis that all the students from St. Kitts and Nevis are safe and sound in Taiwan,” he said. “To date, Taiwan is one of the few countries where schools are still open and the people still go to their offices to work. We are containing the pandemic pretty well and that is why in terms of technical support, we are willing to share our experience with our friends in St. Kitts and Nevis…”



On Monday, March 30, 2020, a video conference on COVID-19 between Chi Mei Medical Center in Taiwan and Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis took place at the Ministry of Health in Basseterre. The five-party video conference was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to share COVID-19 prevention measures with Taiwan’s four Caribbean diplomatic allies, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Belize.



Important topics on fighting against COVID-19 were discussed in the conference, ranging from protective measures and equipment for medical personnel, emergency intubation, to infection control measures. Participants from St. Kitts and Nevis included Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador Tom Lee and Embassy staffers, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, and the Hospital’s medical staff.