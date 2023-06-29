Her Excellency The Governor-General Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMG, JP. was this morning, Thursday, 29th June, 2023 advised of the passing of former Governor-General of Saint Christopher and Nevis Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LL.D. He was her immediate predecessor who demitted Office on 31st January, 2023.

Her Excellency The Governor-General has conveyed her deep condolences to the Family of Sir Tapley Seaton on the sad passing. Sir Tapley Seaton had a long and distinguished career in Public Service. He was the first Attorney General of an Independent Saint Christopher and Nevis. He was a former President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association and the OECS Bar Association, first President of the Saint Christopher National Trust and first Chairman of the joint venture telecommunications Company (Cable & Wireless) from 1985 to 1995.



The Federation has truly lost a great son of the soil. His life was one of dedicated service. He fought and defended the rights of our people. Through his efforts, Sir Tapley Seaton crafted The Constitution and many other pieces of legislation. Our Federation has been the beneficiary of his great stewardship.