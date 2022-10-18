Energy efficiency can play a crucial role in ensuring both long-and short-term energy security in a cost-effective manner. As such, the Ministries of Environment and Energy have partnered on a geothermal project aimed at pushing forward St. Kitts and Nevis’ energy security agenda.

“We are working together to create what we call energy security for St. Kitts and Nevis and also to confirm our renewable energy mix and I am very clear about that. We cannot transition to solar energy alone, we cannot transition to geothermal energy alone, but we must use a mix of renewable energy sources. So, we are partnering together to ensure that in the near future St. Kitts and Nevis can engage in its green transition away from fossil fuel,” said the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment and Climate Action, during a Cabinet Press Conference on Monday, October 17, 2022, at NEMA. “St. Kitts and Nevis has to be seen as one space when it comes to geothermal and we are happy that we can partner with NEVLEC and SKELEC.”

The Honourable Dr. Clarke said that the government has engaged the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCC) and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), who will be in the Federation shortly to meet with the Cabinet and relevant stakeholders to present on “the renewable energy mix for St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as Sustainable Island State Initiative, which is Prime Minister, the [Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew’s] main thrust.”

She noted that the geothermal project with Nevis is particularly important for various reasons.

“Whatever resources are available in Nevis will be part of our Federal resources. We have to ensure that that partnership remains steady, that St. Kitts and Nevis is seen as one Federal state, one nation when it comes to geothermal. It will benefit not just St. Kitts and Nevis, but the wider Caribbean and it is going to be a critical part of our renewable energy mix,” said Dr. Clarke.

The Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Energy, shared similar sentiments adding that the partnership will be fruitful.

“We are very pleased to be partnering in our thrust to bring a renewable energy sector to St. Kitts and Nevis and that includes exploring the vast possibilities with geothermal. At this point, the thinking is that Nevis’ geothermal wells will have enough energy in the first instance to support not only Nevis but Nevis and St. Kitts,” said Minister Maynard. “And so, they are collaborating with SKELEC on how we are going to integrate both grids such that we now create one grid for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Minister Maynard explained that when power is generated in Nevis it can reach as far as St. Paul’s in St. Kitts and similarly if St. Kitts generates power from solar or wind, it can reach Gingerland in Nevis, thus creating one grid.

The Minister with responsibility for Energy added that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is now in the “transitionary phase of moving from total dependence on fossil fuels to exploring all of the different mixes of renewable energy. We want to be the leader in the Caribbean and we have everything now at our doorsteps including the resources… to collaborate in a unified way.”