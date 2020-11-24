Gospel According to Glasford



The Integrity Principle



Inspired by Psalm 26 and Romans 1:20-24. Written by Perryette Peets

A tribute to Mr. Edwin Glasford

Basseterre High School

The Emancipation Comprehensive Education System

With exquisite delight | proclaim my privileged membership in the

historic 1968 First Form Class 1B, Basseterre High School (BHS). Our

cohort is the first fruits of emancipated Comprehensive Education. Also,

we were the last selection by secondary school entrance examination.

Otherwise known as eleven-plus exam.



Attending High School in town, Basseterre, was a cultural revolution for

me, a small country boy from Challengers Village, and Trinity

Government Primary School. That everyone wore shoes to school was

mind blowing. But the most intriguing upheaval was the large number

of subjects and teachers. Even the subjects were mixed up. Practical

subjects were morphed into technical subjects. Arithmetic and algebra

joined up with other topics to make a new subject, mathematics. In

primary school free-hand sketching was called drawing. In high school

it was expanded to include painting and called art. However, drawing in

high school was not free hand. It was Technical Drawing which

encompassed what was geometry in primary school and two new

subjects: drafting (graphics in today’s lingo) and architecture.



Mr. Edwin Glasford was Head of the Technical Drawing Department.

And Mr. Sam Franks was teacher for my class, 1B. Apparently, it was

the custom that Mr. Franks would grade test papers of Mr. Glasford’s

students and vice versa. So it was that immediately after a particular

test Mr. Glasford sat on the edge of the corridor adjacent the Technical

Drawing Room and bordering the play field. He was there grading our

test papers. The technical drawing room was located at the southern extreme of the southern wing of the main building of the Eastern

Campus BHS. In 1967 the Girls High School and the Grammar School

were merged into the BHS. The premises of the former Girls High

School became Western Campus BHS. The premises of the former

Grammar School became Eastern Campus BHS.



It was there on the southern end, east corridor, Eastern Campus BHS

that Mr. Glasford sat grading 1B’s performances on the just concluded

test. Naturally, we gathered around. Asquith Williams and Leary Cagey

and several others. Mr. Glasford was no-nonsense, but vulnerable to

occasional wry smiles and dry chuckles. Seamless but not starched.



Apparently, he utilised grading test papers in the presence of the

candidates as teaching opportunity. So, he allowed us to observe the

process and listen his comments as he perused our papers. Whilst

perusing my paper he exclaimed, ‘oh this one got it!’ He was referring to

an exercise that required several dissections with the compass to

construct a specified angle. The task was not correctly performed on

test papers prior to mine. ‘Who is this?’ he continued, ‘Who is Peets?’

Asquith pointed and Mr. Glasford roundly commended me.



I was pleased by his praise but I grasped the opportunity to enquire

why he had not awarded full marks for the previous, much easier task.

Which was to construct a line adjacent and perpendicular to the

horizontal. To my query Mr. Glasford firmly retorted, that line is not

perpendicular. But see there, I countered, the sign says 90

degrees. Yes, he asserted, the sign says right angle. But it is not, by

measurement. Your drawing lacks integrity.



I had to shut up. He was right. I was not diligent in taking due care to

perfect my drawing. I ought to have availed myself of the fail-safe tools

and techniques to construct the right angle; a straight edge for drawing

lines; and, the compass for scribing dissections. Proper use of tools and technique bestows licence to insert the sign that flags the presence and

disposition of the cardinal angle. Instead, I presumptuously surmised

that the flag was sufficient. It was not. The sign was a false flag.



That cardinal, integrity principle is indelibly inscribed in the sanctum of

my human being. Applying it works perfectly. For instance, a few years

ago Mr. Glasford telephoned for permission to enter my property to

assess its value in pursuance of a claim by one of his clients.

Respectfully, | declined his request because, I explained, his client’s

claim was bogus. It lacked integrity. He understood.



The following account further illustrates that keeping integrity to

properly instituted authority is the pragmatic choice. Moses, a principal!

Bible character confessed that he was uncircumcised in lips. Reflect

that indeed he was un-circumscribed in speech and conduct. Moses

was prone to presumptuous impetuosity. It plagued his life story and

culminated in failure to achieve his ultimate objective of entering the

promised-land with his people, Israel. God penalized Moses for gross

misconduct. Congruently, Mr. Glasford penalised me for reckless

negligence.



Contrast Moses and me with Noah, another principal Bible character.

Noah was divinely bestowed with advanced, detailed knowledge of

cataclysmic climate change and a strategic survival plan. Furthermore,

Noah’s intellectual endowments obliged him to employ al! his resources

to benefit his fellow women and men as much as himself. Accordingly,

he was yoked with both the technical responsibility of constructing the

vessel of survival and the moral responsibility to broadcast awareness

of the imminent danger and how to access the means of survival. A

third, implied, equally important but personal and private responsibility

required Noah to cultivate poise and balance which are essential for

efficient carriage of the said yoke of dual public obligations to his God and fellow human beings. Faithfully, Noah shouldered the weighty

terms of his covenant for survival. The Bible relates that all that Noah

was instructed, he did just so.



Mention of Noah’s diligence invokes the most poignant of my integrity

lessons, as follows. Gospel according to Glasford affirms the evident

truth that the numerical arrangement of the conventional analogue

clock-face lacks integrity. The figure one (1) is not circumspectly

positioned perpendicular to the horizontal. At the top where twelve

(12) is. Consequently, all the figures are misplaced. And are not in

congruity with natural realty. For this reason, conventional

measurement: science, mathematics, is also not in congruity with

natural, digital measure. Reflect that time and timing are ubiquitous to

all measurement theories and techniques.



Incredulous as it may seem, today’s global problems are rooted in the

said incongruity. Logically, it follows that the confusion between reality

and convention could be resolved by circumspection of the analogue

clock- face. This simple upward adjustment is license to flag the

cardinal, arithmetic logic that there are thirteen (13) hours on the

analogue clock. Not the conventional twelve (12). Provided that the

method of arithmetic circumnavigation complies with natural logic by

starting at one (1), and ending at one (1). Then logically, the thirteen-

hour clock face transcribes into twenty six (26) hours a day. And a year

transcribes to 364 days; 4 Seasons @ 91 days; 13 months @ 28 days;

and 52 weeks @ 7 days.



From the foregoing it is safe to conclude that for contractual

constructive purposes Politics and Law, Science and Technology are

necessary. But they are deficient and dysfunctional when they are not

circumscribed to rational Theology and faith-based Worship.

Furthermore, given that Nature is a super abundance of creative

processes, tools and techniques irrational theology and impure worship

are inexcusable.



Dedicated to Sirs, Edwin and Samuel, with much respect and love.