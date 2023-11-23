Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 22, 2023 (SKNIS): The water supply for the Frigate Bay and Southeast Peninsula area is scheduled to be enhanced by an additional 4.5 million gallons per month, as announced by the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard while addressing the National Assembly on November 20.

“Some months ago we informed the general public and in particular the residents of the Southeast Peninsula that we would pursue building out infrastructure in the Frigate Bay Area to access another 150,000 gallons per day or about 4.5 million gallons per month from the Marriott Desalination Plant,” he said.



“I want to report that those efforts are now complete, the huts and infrastructure has been installed, testing has been successful and we are just about ready to inject this additional 4.5 million gallons of water per month in the Frigate Bay Area,” said the Honourable Minister.

He further noted that with these improvements, the water services in the Basseterre, Frigate Bay, and Southeast Peninsula area are expected to see significant enhancements in the near future.



“I am advised that many residents in the Frigate Bay Area already see a significant improvement in the regular service of water and we want to extend this to the regular South East Peninsula as well,” said Minister Maynard.



Minister Maynard also addressed the pipeline issues affecting the Southeast Peninsula. He stated that the pipes are currently being repaired due to saltwater intrusion and erosion, ensuring that everyone on the South East Peninsula, including those catering to our tourism sector and residents, will have a consistent water supply.