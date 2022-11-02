The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday 4th November, 2022, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Also, The Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education, Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, Housing and Human Settlement, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Evangelistic Faith Church Incorporation Bill, 2022.



The Honourable Minister Deputy Prime Minister will also move the second reading of Evangelistic Faith Church Incorporation Bill, 2022.



Further, the Honourable Minister responsible for Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Sports and the Creative Economy, Sports, Culture, Entertainment and Arts, Samal Duggins, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Small Business Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The Honourable Minister will also move the second reading of Small Business Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The Honourable Senator and Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Isalean Phillip, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The Honourable Senator and Junior Minister will also move the second reading of Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Bills