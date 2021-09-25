BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th September 2021)- Kaeve ‘MiMi’ Armstrong, the 2013/2014 crowned National Carnival Queen, has applauded the early public unveiling of carnival contestants saying it is something she always felt was missing.

Armstrong, hosted the back- to-back Royal Reveal events at ZIZ TV studio which was broadcasted via live Facebook streaming on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th September 2021 respectively for the National Carnival Queen Pageant and the National Swimsuit Competition for Sugar Mas 50, creating a buzz of excitement on social media.

The unveiling showcased three-minute video presentations featuring the five contestants introducing themselves with poise and elegance at location- Kittitian Hill resort, Belle Mont Farm Villa.

Carnival Chairperson Shannon Hawely while on the topic of the early unveiling commented: “It’s September [and] we’re giving you an opportunity to follow the contestants …Sponsors as well would be able to use the young ladies for marketing purposes so it’s also an opportunity for sponsors to take advantage of this three-month period in which we are revealing these contestants and giving the public the opportunity to follow the ambassadors on their way to Sugar Mas 50.

Hawley informed that sponsors have been selected already. As understood, the next step for Sugar Mas unveiling would be the reveal of sponsors.



Armstrong in pointing to longer time period sponsors have to maximize on their contestants, expressed “I always felt that was something that was missing; I felt like the sponsors never really got the chance to use the young ladies and to really maximize on their investment and now they have that opportunity.”



Notably, she was sponsored by telecommunications firm LIME (renamed FLOW).



“Especially now, it’s a struggle for everyone and we really appreciate the sponsors still coming onboard about sponsoring specific ladies , and the sponsors knew in advance who they wanted to sponsor , and we gave the sponsors that opportunity. In the past we had sponsors pick from a hat but we gave the sponsors this year the opportunity to choose their girls. They knew exactly who they wanted,” Hawley added.



The Carnival Chairperson spoke about her committee wanting to be able to adapt to the current environment in a safe way and still have people enjoy the experience.

According to Armstrong: “I think COVID presented us a unique opportunity whereby we were able to capitalize on the virtual experience so it’s not just local and homegrown but people who are a thousand miles away could watch and experience the excitement and the allure and sweetness of Sugar Mas.”

Hawley chimed in saying: “We are seeing what is happening around the world, and we want to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy first and foremost so we’re planning but we’re planning with COVID to the back of our minds. For instance what we did last night with the reveal of the Carnival contestants, what we’re doing tonight with the reveal of the swimsuit contestants is part of change and how we adapt to the change, and we know that it may not be as grand as some people expect or want it to be but we have to take into consideration the current environment and we think that , we will do everything in our power to ensure that people are happy, people get excited, people feel the energy of the Sugar Mas.”

The National Carnival Queen Pageant contestants are: Contestant #1: Sasha Herbert, Contestant #2: Saskia Evans, Contestant #3: Harshap Parmanand, Contestant #4: Nekirah Nicholls and Contestant #5: Kahnein Blanchette.

The swimsuit contestants are: Contestant #1: Ro-Danna Wilkin, Contestant #2: Valencia Kelly, Contestant #3: Mikhalia Stephens, Contestant #4: Shantara Hewlett and Contestant #5: Ngozi Nicholls

St.Kitts-Nevis’ creatives behind the Royal Reveal video presentations are listed as: Video Curated & Produced by: Desi Brown & Diego Spanner, Cinematographer: Nigel Tru Capo Lewis and outfits designed and made by Elle Couture by Lesrie.