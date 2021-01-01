BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 31st December 2020)- For Sugar Mas 49, Gloria Esdaille-Robinson who goes by ‘Queenie G’ in the calypso arena has become the second female to win the Senior Calypso Monarch crown.

With a song called ‘We’re In This Together’, she amassed a total 384 points, beating 19 competitors -seven females and twelve males- to the title at the Senior Calypso Virtual Competition held at the Sugar Mill at Warner Park on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

Lyrics of Queenie G’s song include: “As a Federation in which two stand as one, it’s each for the other, we’re in this together. We’re one big family under a theme unity, we share one vision, one purpose, one mission. Never ever lose focus let nothing divide us for let us all remember we’re all in this together.”

First runner-up position went to Queen Kibi, scoring 380 points for the song ‘Don’t Give Up’ while King Craig and Big Lice walked away with second and third runners-up spots with 363 and 361 points, respectively.

‘I Failed To See’ was sung by King Craig while Big Lice performed ‘We Want To Know’.

Having dethroned King Socrates, Queenie G has earned the public applause and commendation in the area of woman following Queen Independent who made history in 2017 and repeated her victory the following year in 2018.

Having been crowned the St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Queen in 1996, Queenie G has made history becoming the only individual to have captured this calypso crown and that pageantry crown.

The other calypsonians and songs performed were as follows: Queen Brown Sugar (Sex Offenders’ List), King Hollywood( Going Home), Lady Composer (2020), Queen Independent (Change The Conversation), King Astro( Sorry To Disappoint You), Singing Sharon (Mama Used To Say), Big Lice (We Want To Know), Murray (Pride Of A Nation),Singing Sensation ( Thank You All The Same), King Irvin (Plantation Legacy), Sack Clothe & Ashes (Are You Sorry), King Socrates ( Between A Rock And A Hard Place), Queen Diva (Cough It Dey), King I Soursop (We Get It Back), Blanchette (Rats In De Cabinet), Honesty (Covid Taught Us A Lesson) and King Godfrey (Tribute To Ayatollah).

It was announced that night that Lord Kut was hospitalized and unable to participate in the competition.