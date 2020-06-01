BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 29th May 2020) – Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of Constituency One (East Basseterre), has dismissed rumours that challenged his eligibility to run as a first time candidate of the opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) in the upcoming general elections.

Such information, according to a social media video, claimed that he is a citizen of the United States of America.

Showing details of his passport during a live broadcast of SKNLP Nomination highlights on Wednesday 27th May 2020, following nomination ceremonies held earlier that day, Dr. Hanley commented: “I ask a question of the entire Federation: Can someone with a US citizenship hold a visitor’s Visa? Camera man make sure you zoom in.”

Addressing those guilty of putting out such false information, he said further: “They [already] know what the results will be in Number One. Let them come with something different tomorrow comrades, and I will say that no weapon that form against me will be able to prosper. No fake videos will stop the licks that they are going to get on June 5th in Constituency Number One.

“So my people in East Basseterre, I say to you. Let us get ready. We just have a few more days to go. Do not be weary in well doing because great will be our reward on June 5th, and on June 6th, we will be able to run and jump and shout through the streets of east Basseterre ‘Free at last, thank God Almighty we are free at last,” Dr. Hanley added.

He has called on party supporters not be distracted.

Comrades, it’s a few days to go. We cannot afford to lose focus or be distracted at this time. The race is almost over and we cannot afford to drop the baton at this time. We must put on the whole armor of God. I have said to you before [that] this is a spiritual warfare…”

Dr. Hanley will go up against Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) which is part of the Team Unity construct.

The SKNLP is the only party that has a nomination of a full slate of eight candidates in St.Kitts.