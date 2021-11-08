BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 29th October 2021)-A recent situation about an alleged self- threat emergency in the St.Peter’s community on Monday 25th October 2021 was responded to by first responders- workers from the St.Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services and police officers- which saw them gaining access to a locked room and successfully removing a female from a house before transporting her for treatment.

“Way ah going?! was what the woman, who appears to be in her 40s or 50s, asked while being taken to a police pick-up where she was seated on the inside.

While on the scene, this reporter observed that the fire officers used a sort of water hose technique in carrying out their effort to safely rescue the woman.

An eyewitness informed this media house that the woman “lock sheself in a room and say she going kill she self.”

Shortly after first responders were on the inside of the house, an uproar was heard as they were seen escorting the woman who was seen resisting their hold. It was observed that she looked wet.

A female who was seen close to the area while on the phone was heard talking about the general topic of mental health and how it is affecting people. At one point the woman was called to the house by a male during the incident but it is unclear for what purpose.

An armed female soldier of the St.Kitts-Nevis Defence Force was seen guarding from outside the property.

More on this incident once information becomes available.