BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 14th May 2021)-A family in St.Kitts is currently appealing to the generosity of the public to assist with raising monies to cover the medical expenses for 17-year-old Leondre Roberts who is undergoing medical treatment relating to brain injury.

Leondre, a citizen of St. Christopher and Nevis who resides in Tortola of the B.V.I (British Virgin Islands) suffered a severe asthma attack on September 25, 2020 and was rushed to the O Landor Smith Hospital unresponsive and went into a coma which lasted for three (3) months.

With sincere care and attention given to him, he came out of the coma but remained in critical condition as a result of hypoxic brain injury.

After reaching out to Cuba for assistance, Leondre was recently accepted and airlifted to Cuba where he is now receiving treatment for the next six (6) months.

A creative and talented young Leondre graduated with the class of 2020 from The British Virgin Islands School of Technical Studies in July 2020. He studied Automotive Repairs and Engineering, a field in which he is most passionate about.





“He hoped that soon he would become the owner of his own automotive company. He has big dreams,” his family says.

His family here in St. Kitts is hosting a Breakfast and Bake Sale fundraiser scheduled to take place on Saturday 29th May, 2021- 6am to 11am- at The Circus near Bank of Nevis (formerly the Royal Bank) is soliciting members of the general public for their support.

Proceeds will go towards assisting with overseas medical expenses. Other monetary donations can be sent to A/C#2827141 at the St.Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank or call 1-869-661-4208, 766-7000 or 661-1497 to speak to a family member so as to organise such.

Leondre’s parents are father- Andrew Roberts of St.Kitts and mother- Rozelle Glasgow of St. Vincent. He is also the grandchild of Vassil Roberts and nephew of Cleopatra Roberts both from St. Kitts.

Photo: 17-year-old Leondre Roberts and his father Andrew Roberts share a happy moment at his graduation day in July 2020 (photo courtesy family)