A delegation from the Energy Unit in St. Kitts participated in a two-week workshop in Tokyo, Japan, from April 9 to April 21, 2023.



The delegation from St. Kitts Energy Unit with Japanese officials in Japan

Energy Officer within the Ministry, Denasio Frank, in an interview on May 3, 2023, said that the workshop was extensive and saw representatives from St. Kitts and Nevis, Japan and Barbados.



The reason for this workshop is that the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is invested in promoting and developing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the Caribbean.

Mr. Denasio Frank making a presentation at the workshop in Japan

While at the workshop, “We visited a number of companies that promote energy efficiency. For example, we went to a company called Daikin which is an air conditioning company, and they have technology with ACs where some AC units track you to ensure that persons are in the room when they are blowing.”



“Renewable energy institutes in Japan focus on renewable energy research and one of the things they were looking at was hydrogen and different techniques for having hydrogen energy which is something that the country is also moving towards,” Mr. Frank.

Solar Farm in Japan

The workshop also encompassed site visits to geothermal plants where top experts in the field of geothermal energy were researching drilling into extremely hot environments he said.



Mr. Frank stated that these are some of the technologies that would not only prove beneficial to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on a governmental level but can also be implemented on a household level as well.

Wind turbines produce wind energy