BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 12th June 2020) – The Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey has released the official results-issued on Thursday 11th June- in document form, showing the full details of ballots cast on polling day here in St.Kitts-Nevis conducted on Friday 5th June 2020, as a follow-up to his live televised and radio periodic presentations made.

The General Elections, according to the numerical information, have seen: The People’s Labour Party (PLP) headed by Dr. Timothy Harris capturing 2 out its 3 contested seats, the opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) headed by Dr. Denzil Douglas taking 2 out of a full slate 8 contested seats, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) headed by Shawn Richards taking 4 out of its 5 contested seats in St. Kitts and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) headed by Mark Brantley winning all 3 of the seats on Nevis.

The general breakdown of votes per candidate in all constituencies in the Federation is as follows:

Constituency One: SKNLP newcomer Dr. Geoffrey Hanley (1658), PAM Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd (1634)

Constituency Two: PAM Jonel Powell (1654) SKNLP Marcella Liburd (1422)

Constituency three: PLP newcomer Alkilah Byron- Nisbett (1342), SKNLP Konris Maynard (1253)

Constituency Four: PAM Deputy Leader Lindsay Grant (1284), SKNLP newcomer Steve Wrensford (934) and newcomer independent runner Jason ‘Grabbament’ Thomas (11).

Constituency Five: PAM Leader Shawn Richards (1296), SKNLP newcomer Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Douglas (821).

Constituency Six: SKNLP Leader Denzil Douglas (1553) and PLP newcomer Kevin ‘Ninky Williams (476).

Constituency Seven: PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris (1870), SKNLP newcomer Leon Nata –Nelson (607).

Constituency Eight: PAM Eugene Hamilton (2232), SKNLP Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew (2208)

Constituency Nine: CCM Leader Mark Brantley (1693), Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) newcomer Dr. Kelvin Daley (1155).

Constituency Ten: CCM newcomer to a federal race Eric Evelyn (710), NRP newcomer Bjorn Hanley (167).

Constituency Eleven: CCM Deputy Leader Alexis Jeffers (1107) versus NRP Patrice Nisbett (910).

Two days after polling day, on Sunday 7th June, Dr. Timothy Harris was sworn-in for a second time as Prime Minister of St.Kitts and Nevis during a ceremony held at Government House at Springfield.

In his remarks, he described the occasion as an honour.

“Today is a historic day for me. The son of a housewife, Margaret Harris born in St.Kitts and a sugar worker Mr. Godfrey Nisbett born on the island of Nevis. It is an honour for me to have the opportunity of being sworn in for a second time as the prime minister of St.Kitts and Nevis. It is a signal honour and moment that I never envisaged nor had I, growing up in the petite village of Tabernacle where there were the sea, mountains, hills, and sugar lands around me.”

Dr. Harris is the national political leader of the three-party Team Unity coalition government composed of PLP, PAM and CCM now in its second term in office.