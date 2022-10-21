Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, commended the organizers of the 2022 Rotary Club of Liamuiga Spelling Bee Competition and applauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in hosting the annual event.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga held its Annual Spelling Bee on Thursday, October 20 at the Antioch Baptist Church. Eighteen Primary Schools in St. Kitts participated in the competition.

“To the parents in particular who I know when it comes to competitions, we go the extra mile to make sure that our students or children master the art. I want to thank you for investing that time in them,” said Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley. “To my teachers, I must express sincere thanks to you as well because I know it is not too often we like to do things outside of the curriculum because of how tight it is. The fact that you continue to make the sacrifice over the years so that the Rotary Club of Liamuiga is able to put off this Spelling Bee at this high standard every year, is commendable.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley also used the opportunity to encourage the students.

“To the participants, I want to wish each and every one of you the very best. All of you are winners and at the end of it, the experience of your participating in the 2022 Spelling Bee Competition will be worth it,” said Dr. Hanley. “As the Minister of Education, it warms my heart when we continue to see these activities taking place because we know that the investment in our children in these activities always bears fruits. Not too often do children love spelling, it is always a fearful experience.”

The Honourable Dr. Hanley said he wishes the “competition all the best and at the same time wish the organization the very best as they continue to not only develop our students but they also do quite a lot in the community.” Also important, as the Minister responsible for Aging and Disabilities, he expressed thanks and appreciation to the Rotary Club of Liamuiga for its continued work with the elderly.

Amaziah Barry of the Tucker-Clarke Primary School was declared the winner of the 2022, Rotary Club of Liamuiga Spelling Bee Competition, while Kaylah DeSilva of the Beach Allen Primary School placed second runner-up. Tying for third place were Davarie Boyles of St. Paul’s Primary and Riniel Isaac of the Dean-Glasford Primary.